Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,032.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

