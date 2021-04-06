Bank of America Begins Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

