Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

