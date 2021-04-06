Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

