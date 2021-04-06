Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 969.85 ($12.67) on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of GBX 543.28 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24). The company has a market cap of £799.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 992.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 918.25.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.