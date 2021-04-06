Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

