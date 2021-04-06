ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,881 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

EVBG stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.40 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

