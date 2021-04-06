Verition Fund Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

