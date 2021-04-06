Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.