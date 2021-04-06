Verition Fund Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,839,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 328,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $123.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

