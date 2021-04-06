33,100 Shares in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Experience Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Experience Investment stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

