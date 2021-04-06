Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $310,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

