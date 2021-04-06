Truist Financial Corp Has $8.98 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average is $346.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.