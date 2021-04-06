Truist Financial Corp Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Masimo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Masimo by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day moving average is $249.06. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

