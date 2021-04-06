Truist Financial Corp Has $9.44 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $130.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

