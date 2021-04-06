Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,274 shares of company stock worth $203,105,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

TTD stock opened at $653.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.29 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

