TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $157.58 and a 52-week high of $249.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

