Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 161,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

