Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,766 shares of company stock valued at $23,605,881 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

