United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 21,264 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

VRTX stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

