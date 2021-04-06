Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.71 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

