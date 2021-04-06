Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target at $19.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

