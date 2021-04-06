$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

KELYA opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

