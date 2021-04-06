United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

