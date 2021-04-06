United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

