Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

