Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 771.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,682,384 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

