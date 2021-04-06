Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 53,138 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

