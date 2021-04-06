Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,608 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $236.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.70 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.