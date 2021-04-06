Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

