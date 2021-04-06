Jane Street Group LLC Has $855,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.17% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAAX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

