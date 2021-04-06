Jane Street Group LLC Sells 49,375 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,375 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Total by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Total by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.