Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Holdings Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.