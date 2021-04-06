Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cambria Global Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

GVAL stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

