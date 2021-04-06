Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 43,805 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in América Móvil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

