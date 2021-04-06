250,000 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UNIT opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

