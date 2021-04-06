Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.33 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.