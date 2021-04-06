Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,037 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,988,000 after purchasing an additional 238,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $138.91 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

