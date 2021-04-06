Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

