Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$2.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($3.74). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock worth $13,383,466 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $177.29 on Friday. Novavax has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

