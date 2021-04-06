Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

