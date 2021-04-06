Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,273 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

