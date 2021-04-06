53,975 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

PHYS stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

