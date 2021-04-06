Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

FIVN stock opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -306.58 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

