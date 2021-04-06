Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $752,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $80.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

