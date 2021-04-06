Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

