Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,496,000 after buying an additional 273,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

