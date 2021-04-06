50,885 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

