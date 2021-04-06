Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

