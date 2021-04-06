9,261 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

